Both England and Australia have made confident starts to the tournament so far, coming into this fixture with an unbeaten record so far in the Super 12 stage. England brushed aside defending champions West Indies in their first game as they bowled them out for just 55 runs and knocking off that total with 6 wickets and 70 balls remaining. They then showed why they're the no.1 ranked T20I side with another dominant win against Bangladesh. Jason Roy smacked 61 off 38 balls to record an 8-wicket win with 35 balls remaining.

Australia beat South Africa in their tournament opener. They faced Sri Lanka in their latest outing where David Warner scored 65 off 42 balls to lay the foundation for a 7-wicket win with 18 balls remaining.