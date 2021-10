Roy blocks out the 1st delivery from Starc but pulls the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Buttler doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next 2 balls. Starc lands the 5th ball short and this time Buttler pulls through mid-wicket for FOUR. Buttler has a swing at the last ball but gets a thick inside edge onto his boots. Just 5 runs off the over.

England 5/0 after the first over.