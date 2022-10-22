Summary
Follow the live action from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage as England take on Afghanistan at Perth Stadium, Australia on Saturday, October 22.
England vs Afghanistan Possible XIs:
England possible XI: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.
Afghanistan possible XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad and Naveen Ul Haq.
The T20 World Cup in Australia is the first big step for England's new white ball captain Jos Buttler. The wicketkeeper batsman was promoted to the highest role in England's white-ball cricket after Eoin Morgan retired from the sport in June. He hasn't enjoyed a great start to his captaincy tenure with ODI and T20I series losses to India and also falling short against South Africa in a T20I series. Buttler will be eager to put those results behind him and show up on the big stage with a winning start to their World Cup campaign.
Hello and welcome to our live match blog as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage gets underway. England take on Afghanistan in the second game of the day as both teams look to get off to a positive start in Group 1.
Both teams have played each other twice in the shortest format with England emerging victorious on both occasions. Can Afghanistan finally break their duck against this England team today? Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.