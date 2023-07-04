England vice-captain Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes 2023 due to shoulder injury

Dynamic and fearless, the 25-year-old Pope has been one of the biggest stars of England’s Bazball era. He has notched four centuries and 11 half-centuries in 38 Tests and has been a consistent performer at the No. 3 spot for the team. In May 2023, he was permanently made the vice-captain of the English side and is widely seen as one of the future leaders of the team amongst the current crop of players.

England have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the third Test of Ashes 2023 as they continue their war of words with the Australians over Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s on Sunday. The Three Lions’ No. 3 batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury that he suffered during the second Test last week.

Pope has dislocated his right shoulder and underwent further scans to determine the extent of the issue in London on Monday. A call on whether he would have to go through a surgery will be taken in the near future. The player will work closely with both the English team as well as the Surrey medical teams for his rehabilitation.

Tweets by ECB and Ollie Pope

As of now, England are not calling up a replacement for Pope for the third game starting at Headingly from Thursday onward. Earlier, assistant coach Jeetan Patel had expressed bewilderment at the match officials disallowing a substitute for Pope, which forced the team management to make him field despite the injury in Australia’s second innings.

“We’re a bit bewildered by it all, I suppose. We haven’t clarified with the officials yet why he was told he had to get back out there and field. It’s a pretty tough situation when you nearly bust your shoulder. It’s a bit messy if I’m being honest with you,” Patel had said during the Test match.

Who is Ollie Pope?

Dynamic and fearless, the 25-year-old Pope has been one of the biggest stars of England’s Bazball era. He has notched four centuries and 11 half-centuries in 38 Tests and has been a consistent performer at the No. 3 spot for the team. In May 2023, he was permanently made the vice-captain of the English side and is widely seen as one of the future leaders of the team amongst the current crop of players.