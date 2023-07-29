England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement from test cricket

Stuart Broad joined the elite list of bowlers in the history of test cricket to reach the 600 wicket landmark. Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan tops the all-time list with 800 wickets, followed by Australia great Shane Warne with 708 wickets and India's Anil Kumble with 619 wickets.

Stuart Broad announced retirement from test cricket after an illustrious international career of 17 years. Broad made his Test debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka and will go down as fifth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers. Along with James Anderson, the fast bowler is one of the only two pacers to ever pass 600 Test wickets for their country. He took his 150th Ashes wicket in his final game at The Oval this week.

The 37-year-old fast bowler has played 167 Test matches, 121 One Day Internationals and 56 T20 Internationals, taking 845* wickets. His career-best figures of 8 for 15 against Australia at Trent Bridge in the 2015 Ashes will be remembered as one of the finest spells of fast bowling in history, read the England Cricket Board press release.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matches: 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣☝️ Wickets: 6️⃣0️⃣2️⃣🏏 Runs: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ 🏆 4x Ashes wins🌍 1x T20 World Cup🎖️ MBE for services to cricketThank you, Broady ❤️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023 Known for his game-wrecking bursts, Broad has 20 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket matches — a match-best of 11 for 121 against Australia at Chester-le-Street in 2013 and two against the West Indies, at Lord's in 2012 and Old Trafford in 2020. He produced an innings best of 8-15 at Trent Bridge to help win the 2015 Ashes.

The Nottinghamshire bowler leaves international cricket with a number of honours to his name, including the 2010 T20 World Cup and four Ashes series wins.

In the fourth Ashes test Broad started on 598 wickets and moved one step closer by claiming Australia opener Usman Khawaja's wicket. Broad had Travis Head caught by Joe Root to join only four other bowlers in the history of test cricket to reach the 600 landmark.

Broad’s 600th wicket also saw him eclipse Ian Botham’s record of 148 against Australia. Asked if the Ashes rivals brought out the best in him, he said, “I think so. I find them the most enjoyable series to play in. “I love the extra ... I don’t know whether you call it pressure, but scrutiny and how much the public love it in England and Australia."

The England & Wales Cricket Board thanked Stuart for his incredible dedication and contribution to English Cricket, "we wish him well for the remainder of his final Test match and the future," they added.

