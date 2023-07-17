England name playing XI for the 4th Test of Ashes 2023: Experienced pacer returns to the team

James Anderson has scalped 37 dismissals in 10 matches at Old Trafford with a bowling average of 22.03. The team will hope that he replicates similarly impressive performances in the fourth Test though he hasn’t performed to the best of his levels in Ashes 2023.

James Anderson returns to the English playing XI for the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 that will be played at Old Trafford starting from Wednesday. The 40-year-old replaces Ollie Robinson in the team as the Three Lions look to level the series in the coming game.

Anderson sat out of the third game as the home side looked to shake things up in a bid to avoid a possible series defeat after Australia took a 2-0 lead at Lord’s. The move worked wonders as England bowled Australia out for 264 and 223 in their two innings.

Robinson, however, played a limited role in the victory as persistent back spasms prevented him from rolling his arms over in the third innings. That marks Anderson’s comeback into the XI. His exclusion from the team was also down to workload management as he rarely plays five straight Tests these days anyways.

Anderson has scalped 37 dismissals in 10 matches at Old Trafford with a bowling average of 22.03. The team will hope that he replicates similarly impressive performances in the fourth Test though he hasn’t performed to the best of his levels in Ashes 2023.

The veteran fast bowler has taken three wickets in four innings so far. Anderson averages a wicket every 26 overs in the Ashes and he has hit out at the condition of tracks in this series. With England looking to adopt an ultra-aggressive approach with high-scoring matches in this series, Anderson has not garnered enough assistance from the pitches.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson