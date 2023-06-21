England is going to keep moving, says Ben Stokes after a thriller end of first Ashes test

Chasing 281, skipper Pat Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon put up a formidable partnership of 55 runs for the ninth wicket to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.
After a dramatic defeat in the opening Test at Edgbaston, England skipper Ben Stokes said that England is going to keep making the move and not go into their shell.
In the post-match presentation, Stokes looked hopeful for the upcoming matches and said that they would always want to be part of such great cricketing moments. "Very proud to take it to the end of day five like that, to have all the emotions, it was so up and down. It's another game we'll never forget we've been a part of. That's what we want to do, be part of great moments, and get people on the edge of their seats. Hopefully, we've managed to attract the attention of some more people to watch the Ashes for the next four games", he said.
Also read: Pat Cummins leads Australia to a thrilling win against Ben Stokes-led England at Edgbaston
Eight wickets down, Australia was still chasing the win with very good reason as it turned out and Cummins smashed Joe Root, who was bowling spin while Moeen Ali was nursing a hurt spinning finger, for two sixes in the 83rd over. England delayed taking the new ball at 227-7 and it worked perfectly as Root claimed Alex Carey (20) to make the score 227-8 with Australia still needing 54 runs.
“A loss is a loss. We've said how we were going to operate. Losing hurts and winning is a great feeling. We're going to keep making moves if we feel the time is right and if we end up on the wrong side of results like this, there won't be much to complain about,” Stokes said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 10:26 AM IST
