England cricketer Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket

Alex Hales scored 2,419 runs at 37.79 with six centuries and 14 fifties in 70 ODIs. In 75 T20Is, he made 2,074 runs at 30.95 with one century and 12 half-centuries. In 11 Tests, he could only manage five fifties and a total of 573 runs at 27.28.

England cricketer Alex Hales announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. Hales communicated his decision through a social media post on Instagram saying, "Just a note to announce that I have decided to retire from international cricket."

After being away from the squad for over three years, Hales gave a match-winning performance for his team in T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats. I've made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on,” he stated in his post.

Hales was not a part of England's World Cup winning campaign in 2019 when the team's captain Eoin Morgan and senior players decided that he had no role to play, while he served a 21-day ban for failing a second recreational drugs case.

Morgan had termed it as a complete breakdown of 'trust'. But Hales was a vital cog in England's revival in white-ball cricket. In fact, he contributed a 92-ball 147 (16x4s, 5x6s) when England piled up a monumental 481/6 against Australia in the Nottingham ODI in 2018 the second-highest ODI total ever.

“Throughout my time in an England shirt I've experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It's been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final. Throughout the ups and downs, I've always felt a huge amount of support from my friends, family and undoubtedly the best fans in world cricket” he said.

(With PTI inputs)