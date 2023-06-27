Independent commission report exposes racism, sexism, and elitism in England’s cricket

The report published by independent commission for equity in cricket has shed light on the various forms of discrimination and inequality present within English cricket, urging the governing body to take responsibility and implement meaningful reforms. The implementation of the report's recommendations will be a crucial step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for all individuals involved in the sport.

An independent commission for equity in cricket has recently published a report shedding light on the prevalent issues of racism, sexism, elitism, and class discrimination in English cricket. This comprehensive 317-page report, titled 'Holding up a mirror to cricket,' presents findings based on evidence gathered from over 4,000 players, and criticises the England Cricket Board (ECB) for its failure to acknowledge the true extent of racism within the sport.

The report comprises 44 recommendations, with the first and foremost being a formal apology. Several prominent cricketers, including England captain Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Azeem Rafiq, who played a significant role as a whistleblower in exposing racism in cricket, provided their testimonies during the investigation.

The report uncovers instances of institutional racism, the subordination of women to men, and the perception of cricket as a sport primarily for the upper classes, rather than one that is inclusive to all.

In response to the report, ECB chairman Richard Thompson has expressed a commitment to utilising this moment as an opportunity to enact substantial changes in cricket. However, it remains to be seen how the ECB will specifically address and rectify the issues highlighted in the report.