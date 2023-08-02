England and Australia docked ICC World Test Championship points for slow over rates during the Ashes

As things stand Pakistan are at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table after winning the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0. Australia are third and England are placed fifth.

England and Australia have been penalized of crucial ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining slow over rates during the recently concluded Ashes.

"Under the revised regulations, they were fined five percent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over short. Australia have been docked 10 WTC points from the recently-concluded Ashes series for a slow over-rate in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, while England lost 19 points combined for falling behind in four of the five Tests." read a statement by the International Cricket Council posted on their website on Wednesday.

The 2023 Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw after England won the final Test at the Oval by 49 runs. While Australia won the first and the second Tests, England clinched the third and the fifth match of the series. The fourth Test ended in a draw.

As things stand Pakistan are at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table after winning the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0. Australia are third and England are placed fifth.