PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final preview: Probable-11, Melbourne weather forecast, betting odds and more

One of either Pakistan or England will be crowned second-time champions of the ICC T20 World Cups as the two sides prepare for the summit clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. But be least surprised if the World Cup trophy is shared between Babar Azam and Jos Buttler as final to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is under the threat of being washed out due to incessant rains.

Either England or Pakistan will add a second T20 World Cup trophy to their cabinet as the two teams are set to collide for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

While Pakistan won the 2009 edition of the ICC World Twenty20 in England, a year later England claimed their first ICC World Twenty20 title in the Caribbean. ICC World Twenty20 was later rebranded as ICC T20 World Cup.

England's march to the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

England booked their date with Pakistan for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after crushing India by 10 wickets in the second semifinal on Friday at the Adelaide Oval.

Although, Jos Buttler and co. marched into the final in style, their ride in this World Cup has been bumpy.

England started their campaign by brushing aside Afghanistan. But the team dealt with a rude shock as Ireland pulled off a miraculous win over their European rivals soon after. The defeat against Ireland was followed by a washed-out match against old rivals Australia. Gaining no points from the matches against Ireland and Australia left England's hopes for a semifinal spot hanging by thread. It meant that England had to win the next two matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to book a place in the final four. The team delivered exactly what was expected as New Zealand and Sri Lanka were consigned to defeats, and England finished second in Group 1 and qualified for the semis.

How Pakistan reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Before England reached the final, Pakistan were already waiting for them after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semifinal on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

If England's road to the final was bumpy, then Pakistan's journey all the way to the grand final is nothing short of incredible.

Pakistan lost their first match of the tournament against rivals India in a last-ball thriller. Another last-ball defeat awaited Pakistan next, only this time the opponents were less fancied Zimbabwe. Two near losses had put Pakistan on the brink of early elimination. That was when the tide started to turn for the Babar Azam-led side as they next beat the Netherlands and South Africa. Those victories would have counted for nothing had South Africa beaten the Netherlands in their final group. But the Dutch side did a huge favour for Pakistan by winning against South Africa. That win made Pakistan Vs Bangladesh match a shootout for a place in the semis. Pakistan had little problem in taming Bangladesh thereby qualifying for the knockouts.

England's strengths and weaknesses

England's opening pair comprising of captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales has peaked at the right time. The two batsmen had a slow start in the tournament but they both notched their fifties against New Zealand and India. Against India, the two were at their brutal best with Hales scoring an unbeaten 86 and Buttler making 80 not out. The two batsmen punished the Indian bowlers by sending the ball to almost all corners of the ground at the Adelaide Oval. On Sunday, the onus will be on these two to blunt Pakistan's bowling.

The bowling also looks in good shape. Early in the tournament, Sam Curran became the first men English cricketer to pick a five-wicket haul in a T20I as he ran through Afghanistan's batting order. Although Mark Wood missed the action against India, but he has used his pace in this tournament to become the consistent wicket-taker of the team. The fast bowler claimed 2, 3, 1, and 3 wickets against Afghanistan, Ireland, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka respectively. Adil Rashid has claimed only 2 wickets so far, but he has stifled the opposition batsmen with his willy leg spinners in crunch matches.

If there is one weakness of England that Pakistan can expose, it would be the lack of time spent with the bat by the likes of Harry Brooks, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone. If Pakistan bowlers can get Buttler and Hales out early then England's middle order will be seriously tested.

Pakistan's strengths and weaknesses

Pakistan captain Babar Azam would be happy that his most prized asset in the team is ready to counter Buttler and Hales' onslaught. Just like the two English batsmen, Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has also grown in confidence as the tournament has progressed. Afridi has picked 9 wickets in the last three matches conceding less than 30 runs in each of those three games. All-rounder Shadab Khan with his leg spin has claimed 10 scalps, joint most for the team with Afridi.

The introduction of Mohammad Haris at no.3 has given Pakistan's batting a much-needed facelift. The 21-year-old has played aggressive cameos against South Africa, Bangladesh, and New Zealand to increase the tempo inside the first 10 overs. Shadab, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shan Masood have come up with timely fifties solidifying Pakistan's middle order.

Pakistan's biggest weakness in this tournament has been the form of Babar and hips opening partner Mohammad Rizwan, the team's batting mainstays. Leaving Babar's fifty in Pakistan's successful run chase against New Zealand aside, the Pakistan captain has managed only 39 runs in total in the other 5 games. Rizwan too hit a half-century against the Blackcaps, but the wicketkeeper-batsman has been far from his best Down Under.

Form Guide (last five matches)

England: W-W-W-L-NR

Pakistan: W-W-W-W-L

England vs Pakistan Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 29

England wins: 18

Pakistan wins: 9

No Result: 1

Pitch

The average first innings total of the three completed matches of this World Cup at the MCG is 167.3. The bowlers will get a good purchase from the pitch.

Weather forecast

The final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is under the threat of being affected by rain. Melbourne's weather forecast for Sunday doesn't look promising with the meteorological department predicting rains all through the day. According to Accuweather, there will be periods of rain in the evening. The temperature will be around 18°C.

Possible XIs

England's possible XI

Jos Buttler (C & WK), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid

Pakistan's possible XI

Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi

Top fantasy pick suggestions

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, and Shan Masood

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, and Haris Rauf

Betting odds (bet365)

England: 1.61

Pakistan: 2.30

Where to watch live

The match starts at 1.30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.