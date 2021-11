How the two teams have fared so far in the tournament:

Well both these teams come into this fixture with very similar report cards in the Super 12 stage. Both England and New Zealand played 5, won 4 and lost 1 game in their respective groups. England finished on top of the group however while New Zealand finished second behind Pakistan who remain the only unbeaten team in the competition.

England's only defeat of the Super 12 stage was in their latest outing against South Africa. New Zealand menwhile only lost their first game against Pakistan and have since gone about carefully dismantling every opposition they've come up against.

The most impressive performance for England in the Super 12 could arguably be their win against Australia. The Three Lions restricted their old rivals to just 125 in 20 overs and then chased down that total in just 11.4 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

New Zealand meanwhile responded to their defeat in the Super 12 opener against Pakistan with a dominant win over India. The Kiwis bolwing attacked ensured the mighty Team India could only reach 110/7 and their batters then chased down the total with 8 wickets and 33 balls to spare.