Eng vs Ind T20I series: These 5 England players can pose a challenge for Team India

Following their stellar win over India in the fifth Test to level the series, England will be gearing up for the three-match T20I series. England will be stepping into new era of white-ball cricket with new captain Jos Buttler overlooking things after the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

England will be high on form in white-ball cricket after demolishing the Netherlands 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. But India will possess a tough challenge for England in T20Is.

Moreover, the Three Lions squad has plenty of exciting players that can give any team a run for their money on a given day. Here are five such players who could make a difference for the English side.

1. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler (Image: Reuters)

With the retirement of Eoin Morgan, England have appointed Buttler as the new captain of England's T20Is and ODIs. Buttler's first assignment as the captain of the England team will be against India.

Buttler was in smashing form during the Indian summer as he hammered 863 runs including four 100s and four 50s in the IPL and was the highest run scorer in the season.

The wicketkeeper-batsman carried the form from India to the Netherlands where he scored 162* and 86* against the Dutch in the first and third ODIs.

Buttler's batting aside, it will be his captaincy that will be keenly followed against India. England would want that Buttler carries forward Morgan's legacy of white-ball cricket ahead and the team continues to play the attacking brand of cricket.

2. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

Another English player who enjoyed his time in the 2022 IPL was all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

The 28-year-old scored 437 runs for Punjab Kings and picked six wickets. Livingstone continued to impress with his all-round ways for Lancashire in the 2022 Vitality Blast. Against the Netherlands, Livingstone scored a brisk 66 in the first ODI followed by two wickets in the next two matches.

Livingstone can turn any game on its head with either the bat or the ball or with his flashy work in the field.

Livingstone will be one of the key players for England in the T20I series.

3. Moeen Ali

Another allrounder who possess the skills to change the course of a match with both the ball and the bat and will be playing against India is Moeen Ali.

In the IPL Ali picked 8 wickets and scored 244 runs. To keep himself in form Ali has been playing Vitality Blast for Worcestershire.

Ali's attacking batting at the top of the order and his off spin could prove decisive against India.

4. Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson (Image: Getty Images)

England have announced 34-year-old fast bowler Richard Gleeson in their squad for the T20I series against India. Gleeson is likely to make his debut against India.

Gleeson has been a late bloomer and he made his First Class debut only at the age of 27.

But since making his debut Gleeson has been amongst wickets. The Lancashire seamer has picked 143 wickets from 34 First Class matches, 28 wickets in 21 List A games and 73 wickets in 66 T20 matches.

Indian batters will have to be careful against Gleeson who could spring a few surprises. Gleeson could also be a very handy batter lower down the order.

5. Sam Curran

Sam Curran (Image: Reuters)

All rounder Sam Curran has worked his way back to full fitness after missing a large chunk of cricket last year. Last year, Curran missed the second half of the IPL and the T20 World Cup. Curran missed this year's IPL too as he started making a slow comeback following the injury.

Curran ground his way back playing County cricket for Surrey as he hit his maiden First Class hundred and smashed a quickfire fifty in a Vitality Blast T20 match.

Curran who made his international debut against India in 2018, has loved playing against the Indians and frequently come up with match-winning performances.

Curran's cameo with the bat or his left-arm fast bowling could be the x-factor for England.