ENG vs IND T20I series preview: Challenges for India and England in build up to T20 WC

Following the conclusion of the Test series, England and India's T20I teams gear up to play three-match T20I series beginning on July 7 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Different challenges lay in front of the two teams as they will look to navigate their way to the series win.

Hosts England will be stepping into the new era of white-ball cricket after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was appointed as the new captain of England's ODI and T20I teams. Matthew Mott is still in his early days as England's white-ball coach.

The two new men at the helm of affairs have a T20 World Cup lurking around the corner. Buttler and Mott have to keep up the high standards that England achieved in white-ball cricket with Morgan as the skipper and Chris Silverwood as the head coach.

The first big challenge that comes in their way is in form of India.

India themselves are looking for a period of stability at the top after having two different captains for the previous two T20I series. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma was rested for the home series against South Africa and KL Rahul was expected to lead the team against the Proteas. But Rahul picked up an injury and was ruled out of the series as a result of which Rishabh Pant had to step up to discharge the captaincy duties.

The next T20I assignment for team India was a two-match series in Ireland. With Pant and Sharma in England to play the Test match, Hardik Pandya was announced as the captain of the T20I team. Rahul and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan have been other players to have led India in white-ball cricket since July 2021.

Captaincy issue aside, a virtual countdown has begun for the two teams before they play their first matches of the T20 World Cup later this year. The two teams have to make maximum use of the remainder of the T20I matches.

India has this series followed by a five-match T20I series against the West Indies in the Caribbean in August. England is poised to play two three-match T20I series against South Africa and Australia after their series against India.

The three-match series between India and England promises thrilling action after all India is World no.1 and England is World no.2 in the ICC men's T20I rankings.

Several top-ranked players are also set to feature in the series.

Dawid Malan, the World no. 4, is the highest-ranked T20I batsman on either side. Indian opener Ishan Kishan, ranked no. 7 in the world, is the highest-ranked Indian batsman gearing up to set the English grounds on fire.

Other batsmen who find their names in top-20 are Buttler (ranked 15th), Jason Roy (ranked 16th), Sharma (ranked 19th) and Shreyas Iyer (ranked 20th).

England will sorely miss the services of their highest-ranked T20I bowler Adil Rashid. The leg spinner who is second in the men's T20I rankings is absent from the England squad as he is making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. India though will be boosted by the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who currently sits 14th in the world rankings.

The absence of top-ranked bowlers in the England squad should be made up by the presence of two quality all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone. Moeen is ranked third while Livingstone is ranked fifth.

Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja are the all-rounders in the Indian squad but they are ranked outside the top 20 at the moment.

India's squad for the first T20I slightly differs from the squad for the second and the third T20Is.

The Indian squad for the series opener will not feature the players who played in the Test match. Hence Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will not be in action in Southampton.

Their absence would give fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson one more game to make a statement though they seem to have fallen in the pecking order in India's list of probables for the World Cup in Australia. A niggle meant Gaikwad could not open alongside Kishan in the two games in Ireland.

England announced a separate squad for the T20Is which means, England Test captain Ben Stokes and star of the fifth Test against India, Jonny Bairstow will not be featuring in the series.

Squad:

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik