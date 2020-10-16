Business Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of promoters in DCHL alleged loan fraud case Updated : October 16, 2020 05:02 PM IST Recently, DCHL was awarded over Rs 4,800 crore in a dispute against the Board of Control for Cricket in India over illegal termination of its IPL franchise team. The immovable assets attached by the ED include 14 properties located in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Bengaluru. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.