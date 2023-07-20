Emerging Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan hits ton as India A smash Pakistan A by eight wickets

Rising batting sensation Sai Sudharsan's eminently graceful hundred beautifully complemented pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar's five-wicket haul as India A crushed Pakistan A by eight wickets to end the league stage with an all-win record in the Emerging Asia Cup.
Sudharsan, who was equally good against Nepal on the other evening, hit 10 boundaries apart from three sixes. His driving on both sides of the wicket was regal once he was set. The most impressive part of his batting was the nearly 40 singles that he took to keep the strike rotating. Credit should be given to skipper Yash Dhull (21 not out off 19 balls), who allowed Sudharsan to go for the milestone giving him the bulk of the strike during their 53-run stand.
What an innings by Sai Sudharsan! He was the star batter for Gujarat Titans in the IPL final too. He smashed 104* off 110 balls against Pakistan Shaheens to win India A the match by 8 wickets 👏#EmergingAsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/6qOho7d1FW— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 19, 2023
Riyan Parag removes Sahibzada Farhan, he is dismissed on 35 off 36 balls. He was playing so well, he had hit Rajvardhan Hangargekar for three fours in one over too 😔 #EmergingAsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/rsfgOg0Q2O— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 19, 2023
