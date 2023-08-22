Election Commission to recognise cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as ‘National Icon’

The Election Commission (EC) of India is set to recognise iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a ‘National Icon’. The prestigious title will be received by Tendulkar at an event at Rang Bhawan Auditorium in Delhi on August 23.

At the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the poll panel and Sachin as a part of the three-year agreement.

While informing about the move, ECI tweeted, “Master Blaster, Cricket Legend & Bharat Ratna Awardee Sachin Tendulkar will begin new innings tomorrow in his role as National Icon for the Election Commission.”

The title is conferred by the Election Commission on prominent personalities to encourage greater participation for voters in the electoral process.

In his illustrious cricket career, Sachin Tendulka r has represented India in 200 Test matches, which is the most by any player. He has scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, along with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries to his name. He has played 463 ODIs in his career while scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23. Tendulkar scored 49 centuries and 96 fifties in the format. He is the first-ever player to score an ODI double hundred and the legendary cricketer is also the highest run-scorer across both formats.

During the long span of his career, the master blaster has represented India in six World Cups. He has also been a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. He was awarded with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2010.

By conferring the ‘National Icon’ title on Sachin Tendulkar , the Election Commission aims to encourage youth and urban voters to be sensitive about voting.

Previously, ECI designated actor Pankaj Tripathi as a ‘National Icon’. And prior to that, MS Dhoni, Aamir Khan and Mary Kom have also received this coveted title from the Election Commission.