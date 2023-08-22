Election Commission to recognise cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as ‘National Icon’

2 Min Read
The Election Commission (EC) of India is set to recognise iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a ‘National Icon’. The prestigious title will be received by Tendulkar at an event at Rang Bhawan Auditorium in Delhi on August 23.
At the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the poll panel and Sachin as a part of the three-year agreement.
While informing about the move, ECI tweeted, “Master Blaster, Cricket Legend & Bharat Ratna Awardee Sachin Tendulkar will begin new innings tomorrow in his role as National Icon for the Election Commission.”
Master Blaster, Cricket Legend & Bharat Ratna Awardee #SachinTendulkarwill begin a new innings tomorrow in his role as National Icon for the Election Commission.Details : https://t.co/FPT6fSpFgP pic.twitter.com/OAJmXJ8qQO— Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) August 22, 2023
The title is conferred by the Election Commission on prominent personalities to encourage greater participation for voters in the electoral process.
In his illustrious cricket career, Sachin Tendulkar has represented India in 200 Test matches, which is the most by any player. He has scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, along with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries to his name. He has played 463 ODIs in his career while scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23. Tendulkar scored 49 centuries and 96 fifties in the format. He is the first-ever player to score an ODI double hundred and the legendary cricketer is also the highest run-scorer across both formats.
During the long span of his career, the master blaster has represented India in six World Cups. He has also been a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. He was awarded with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2010.
By conferring the ‘National Icon’ title on Sachin Tendulkar, the Election Commission aims to encourage youth and urban voters to be sensitive about voting.
Previously, ECI designated actor Pankaj Tripathi as a ‘National Icon’. And prior to that, MS Dhoni, Aamir Khan and Mary Kom have also received this coveted title from the Election Commission.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Valencia CF and PUMA transform the city’s bus shelters into replicas of Mestalla to promote the new kits
Aug 22, 2023 IST3 Min Read
We should have 15 players for World Cup from Asia Cup team only: Gavaskar
Aug 22, 2023 IST3 Min Read
No front-runners for any position, Rahul and Shreyas will have to perform, says Gautam Gambhir
Aug 22, 2023 IST3 Min Read