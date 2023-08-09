Either Shardul Thakur or Jaydev Unadkat to make it to the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup: Report

Thakur or Unadkat could be a backup in case any of the players pick up a knock during the course of the World Cup.

There is a toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat for the fourth pacer’s spot in the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The team management desires some cushion in the pace bowling department considering that Jasprit Bumrah might return to the roster after nearly a year-long injury layoff.

Further, there is uncertainty over Hardik Pandya’s ability to deliver 10 overs in every single game. In that case, the squad is set to zero upon one between Thakur and Unadkat to be an additional pacer in the Indian ranks for the mega tournament. Participating teams have to submit their preliminary squads for the World Cup by September 5. However, they can make as many changes as required to the squad by September 28, which is when India will play its final match ahead of the World Cup.

With time running out quickly and considering the injury concerns, Team India will keep an extra pacer in the squad for the World Cup, Press Trust of India (PTI) reports. In all likelihood, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will accompany Bumrah in the playing XI.

However, Thakur or Unadkat could be a backup in case any of the players pick up a knock during the course of the World Cup. Thakur has played 38 ODIs and has picked 58 wickets at an economy rate of 6.17. He has three four-wicket hauls to his name and has a unique knack of breaking partnerships in the middle-overs. He is a bankable bet with the bat, striking at 106.06 whilst also having an ODI half-century to his name.

On the other hand, Unadkat adds the left-arm angle that can bring in a newer dimension to the Indian bowling unit. He has nine wickets in eight ODI matches to his name and a final call for one between the two of them will be taken post the Asia Cup and the bilateral series against Australia.