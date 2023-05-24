English
ED raids overseas-registered online gaming companies, seizes cash, bank accounts

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 8:03:38 PM IST (Published)

These online gaming companies are accused of routing money collected from the general public through gaming websites via multiple bank accounts and remitting it overseas by mis-declaring the purpose of the remittances against import of services/goods.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at 25 locations across India as part of its ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against overseas-registered online gaming companies operating in India.

The ED claims that the funds collected from gaming enthusiasts were funnelled through various bank accounts and then remitted overseas, using deceptive methods to misrepresent the purpose of the remittances. According to the agency, these actions violate the provisions of the FEMA, which prohibit the remittance of income derived from hobbies such as racing, riding, or any other recreational activities.
X