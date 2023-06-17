'Earlier teammates were friends, now they are colleagues,' Ravichandran Ashwin says in an explosive interview after WTC final

Ashwin's drop at the WTC final playing XI was a huge blow from the management, it was severely criticised by many greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

After India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, R Ashwin went on record to share his side of the story whilst talking to the Indian Express. In an interview with the aforementioned news publication, he said the current team scenario is such that teammates are not friends but colleagues.

"Once upon a time when cricket was played, all your teammates were friends. Now, they are colleagues. There’s a big difference because here people are there to advance themselves and to stride ahead of another person sitting to your right or left. So, nobody’s got the time to say, 'okay, boss what are you up to’?" Ashwin mentioned.

Ashwin being dropped in the WTC final playing XI was a huge move from the team management. It was severely criticised by many greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. The spinner had played well in all the Test matches to take the team to the finals and then being asked to sit on the bench was nothing but disappointing.

However, Ashwin in his recent chat, shared that he has moved past these instances as it wasn't the first time and such calls has traumatised him in the past as well. “I’m a lot more chilled than I used to be. A lot more relaxed than I ever have been. Sitting here today, I realise how much of a toll it had taken on me mentally, to the point where I was traumatised. But I am very glad to have come through that and discovered a new me,” he added.

People from the cricket field have misunderstood Ashwin's understanding of the game and labeled him as an 'overthinker'. “A lot of people marketed me and positioned me… (as) an overthinker. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it’s my job… It (overthinker label) was created to work against me, right?"

"And as I said, there have been statements that people have made all along when leadership is a question that’s come my way, there have been people… out there telling (that) my name is not the first name on the sheet when India tour abroad,” Ashwin said in the interview.