'Earlier teammates were friends, now they are colleagues,' Ravichandran Ashwin says in an explosive interview after WTC final

After India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, R Ashwin went on record to share his side of the story whilst talking to the Indian Express. In an interview with the aforementioned news publication, he said the current team scenario is such that teammates are not friends but colleagues.

"Once upon a time when cricket was played, all your teammates were friends. Now, they are colleagues. There’s a big difference because here people are there to advance themselves and to stride ahead of another person sitting to your right or left. So, nobody’s got the time to say, 'okay, boss what are you up to’?" Ashwin mentioned.

Ashwin being dropped in the WTC final playing XI was a huge move from the team management. It was severely criticised by many greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. The spinner had played well in all the Test matches to take the team to the finals and then being asked to sit on the bench was nothing but disappointing.