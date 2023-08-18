Dutee Chand to appeal against 4-year ban handed by NADA for doping violation

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand is set to challenge the four-year-long ban handed to her by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing two out-of-competition dope tests for a selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) in December 2022. Dutee’s counsel Parth Goswami has argued that she has been a ‘clean athlete’ throughout her professional career and that the violation was a cause of ‘unintentional consumption’.

“For us, this is a clear case of unintentional consumption of a banned substance. We were clearly able to establish the source of the substance in the body, which is a substantial proof of lack of intent. The substance was never used to gain any sporting advantage,” Goswami was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

He added, “We are in process of filing an appeal. We are hopeful that we will be able to convince the appeal panel.” Goswami further mentioned that Dutee has undergone several dope tests both internationally and nationally in her career and hailed her as ‘the pride of India’.

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has noted that all the competitive results secured by Dutee from the date of her sample collection, i.e. December 5, 2022, shall stand disqualified. Her medals, prizes, and points from the aforementioned time period will thus be fortified.

The ADDP explained that Dutee satisfied the panel with the source of ingestion of the prohibited substance. However, the body added, “In view of the totality of circumstances, the athlete has failed to establish that the said anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was unintentional due to following reasons: 1) The athlete instead of consulting a physician allegedly consulted her physiotherapist and consumed the medicines prescribed by her. 2) The athlete did not check the label with respect to the contents of the medicine consumed by her. 3) The athlete didn’t cross check the contents of the drugs with the latest published lists of prohibited substances by WADA.”