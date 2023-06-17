CNBC TV18
Duleep Trophy 2023: Why did Ishan Kishan opt out of the East Zone squad?
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 17, 2023 7:56:09 PM IST (Updated)

Ishan Kishan is likely to travel to the Caribbean for series’ in all three formats and is hopeful of securing a berth in the final 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year as well. A close confidant of the player, on the condition of anonymity, argued to the aforementioned news publication that there was just not enough time for the player to turn up in the Duleep Trophy. He dismissed allegations that the southpaw is uninterested in the tournament and instead underlined his intentions of representing India in every format of the game.

Ishan Kishan is set to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning ahead of the West Indies tour that begins next month. However, his exclusion from the Eastern Zone team for the upcoming Duleep Trophy games raised eyebrows. Being a regular India international, Kishan was well-placed to lead the team in the red-ball tournament that will initiate Indian cricket’s upcoming domestic calendar.

“Since he was in the India squad for the WTC final and KS Bharat, the man who kept wickets is playing for South Zone, we asked Zonal selection committee convenor Debasish Chakraborty to tell us if we could select Kishan,” an Eastern Zone selection committee member told the Press Trust of India (PTI).
The source added, “As he is a senior India regular in white ball cricket, he would have got the captaincy. Chakraborty got in touch with Ishan over the phone and came back and told us that he is not interested in playing Duleep Trophy. We were not told if he has an injury or not. Just that he doesn't want to play.”
