Dream11 to replace Byju's on Team India jersey for the next four years: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) floated a tender for the Indian cricket team jersey sponsorship and popular fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has grabbed the bid. According to News18 CricketNext reports, Byju's had an optional deal in place with the BCCI until November but decided to exit the contract in March.

Reportedly, in the previous deal with Byju's, BCCI earned around Rs 5.5 crore in all the bilateral series and the value dropped to Rs 1.7 crore for an ICC game. The deal with Dream11 is likely to be lesser than what BCCI was earning from Byju's.

The recently-secured Adidas deal is for apparel and kit sponsorship while Dream11 is for team sponsorship. Going by the reports it is said that BCCI had to decrease the base price per match to Rs 3 crore. And even after the lowered base price, there was a lack fo interest.

BCCI's June 14 release clealy stated that certain brands would be prohibited from this process and even though 'Real Money Gaming' was in the list an expection was made for 'Fantasy Sports Gaming'.

Dream11 has taken rapid strides in the fantasy gaming segment in recent years with top cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma becoming the brand ambassadorsoffor the platform. The company had secured the title sponsorship for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 after Vivo had pulled the plug on their deal with the tournament in the aftermath of the Galwan valley clash between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in China.