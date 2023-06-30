Dream11 to replace Byju's on Team India jersey for the next four years: Reports

Reportedly in the previous deal with Byju's, BCCI earned around Rs 5.5 crore in all the bilateral series and the value dropped to Rs 1.7 crore for an ICC game. The deal with Dream11 is likely to be lesser than what BCCI was earning from Byju's.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) floated a tender for the Indian cricket team jersey sponsorship and popular fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has grabbed the bid. According to News18 CricketNext reports, Byju's had an optional deal in place with the BCCI until November but decided to exit the contract in March.

Reportedly, in the previous deal with Byju's, BCCI earned around Rs 5.5 crore in all the bilateral series and the value dropped to Rs 1.7 crore for an ICC game. The deal with Dream11 is likely to be lesser than what BCCI was earning from Byju's.

Tweet: