Dream11 to replace Byju's on Team India jersey for the next four years: Reports

2 Min Read
Reportedly in the previous deal with Byju's, BCCI earned around Rs 5.5 crore in all the bilateral series and the value dropped to Rs 1.7 crore for an ICC game. The deal with Dream11 is likely to be lesser than what BCCI was earning from Byju's.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) floated a tender for the Indian cricket team jersey sponsorship and popular fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has grabbed the bid. According to News18 CricketNext reports, Byju's had an optional deal in place with the BCCI until November but decided to exit the contract in March.
Reportedly, in the previous deal with Byju's, BCCI earned around Rs 5.5 crore in all the bilateral series and the value dropped to Rs 1.7 crore for an ICC game. The deal with Dream11 is likely to be lesser than what BCCI was earning from Byju's.
Tweet:
The recently-secured Adidas deal is for apparel and kit sponsorship while Dream11 is for team sponsorship. Going by the reports it is said that BCCI had to decrease the base price per match to Rs 3 crore. And even after the lowered base price, there was a lack fo interest.
For those who don't get it.* Adidas is apparel / kit sponsor.* Dream11 is team sponsor.Both are separate deals.And also for those questioning legitimacy etc -- please read Supreme Court guidelines on Fantasy Leagues before maligning names.Half knowledge is dangerous.— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 30, 2023