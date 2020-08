Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal.

Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi and basketball and currently hosts over 8 crore users on the platform.

However, Dream11, which was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, has a Chinese connection. According to Crunchbase, Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent had invested $100 million in the Indian gaming unicorn in 2018.

Coming to financials, Mumbai-based company's revenue took a 3x jump in FY18, going up from Rs 230 crore to Rs 800 crore, according to Tracxn. Also, company's losses widened to Rs 130 crore from Rs 65 crore in FY18.

Dream11, India’s only gaming unicorn, which is valued above $1 billion, has other marquee investors like Kalaari Capital, Think Investments and Multiples Equity.

In 2018, Dream11 announced partnership with ICC (International Cricket Council), Pro Kabaddi League, International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Big Bash League (BBL). The same year, it also roped in Indian cricket team wicket-keeper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador.