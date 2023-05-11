"Don't make me run a lot," MS Dhoni tells CSK teammates after win against DC

Dhoni has hit 96 runs at a strike rate of 204.26 this season. He has already notched 10 sixes to with three boundaries and is donning the role of a finisher pretty well.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni slammed 20 runs off nine deliveries as the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions cruised to a 27-run victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Dhoni has hit 96 runs at a strike rate of 204.26 this season. He has already notched 10 sixes to with three boundaries and is donning the role of a finisher pretty well. Many a time, he has come down to bat as low as at the number eighth spot in matches.

Also Read:

With the kind of form he is in, several experts and pundits have advocated for Dhoni to promote himself higher up in the batting order. But, the ex-India captain has refrained from doing that. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old partially opened up on the reason behind the same in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute,” Dhoni said, touching upon the role that he is expected to play for the team this season.

Apparently, Dhoni’s knee has been troubling him right from the offset of the ongoing season. He has visibly struggled at times to run doubles. He plays a vital role captaining the team from behind the stumps and hence wicket-keeping is not a task that he can get relieved from at this point in time.

So, the CSK captain has made adjustments with his batting mantra to both optimise his outputs and keep his fitness in check as well. Dhoni usually comes out to bat with merely an over or more remaining and he has managed to hit the ground running from the first delivery onwards most often. CSK, however, will be keeping a close tabs on Dhoni’s knee condition as the team heads into the business end of the season.