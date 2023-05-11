"Don't make me run a lot," MS Dhoni tells CSK teammates after win against DC

Dhoni has hit 96 runs at a strike rate of 204.26 this season. He has already notched 10 sixes to with three boundaries and is donning the role of a finisher pretty well.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni slammed 20 runs off nine deliveries as the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions cruised to a 27-run victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

