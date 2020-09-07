Sports Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball Updated : September 07, 2020 07:38 AM IST His departure means there is no man left in the field who has won a Grand Slam singles title. Each of the last 13 Grand Slam trophies had been won by a member of the Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. The USTA went on to say Djokovic forfeits the ranking points and $250,000 in prize money he earned in the tournament — “in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.” Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply