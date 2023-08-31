Disney Star, Sony Sports and ViaCom18 will be locked in a three-way tussle to earn the BCCI media rights when they are up for auction on August 31. The media rights are a five year period of 2023 to 2028. The Indian cricket board is selling its bilateral cricket media rights through an e-auction process.

The media rights that are up for sale are to broadcast the matches on television and stream the same on digital platforms. According to a report by Cricbuzz Zee and FanCode have not shown interest in the media rights as have Google and Amazon.

The three-way fight between Disney, Sony Sports and ViaCom18 is expected to be intense as the rule for the auction is 'free for all', which implies that the bidding process can continue till only one participant remains on the table. The 'free for all' rule also permits consortiums to enter the bidding process.

The BCCI will be selling the media rights in two different packages, India subcontinent TV and India subcontinent and world digital. Package A, which is for TV, has the base price of Rs. 20 crore. Package B, which is for digital and rest of the world, has the base price set at Rs. 25 crore. So the The initial number of matches for the upcoming media right cycle is 88 but the number of games are expected to increase.

Disney Star currently hold the media rights for both the TV as well as digital platform. Disney Star won the media rights for for Rs. 6,138 crore.