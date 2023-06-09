Disney+ Hotstar: ICC World Cup 2023 & Asia Cup will be streamed free for mobile app users

ICC World Cup 2023 & Asia Cup: “Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us to grow the overall eco-system," said Disney+ Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan.

The Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year will be free to view for all mobile users on the Disney+ Hotstar application as per the latest announcement by the company.

“Disney+Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region,” Disney+ Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan told Exchange4Media.

He added, “Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us to grow the overall eco-system.”

This move by the platform comes amidst facing intense competition from JioCinema which digitally streamed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for free on its application and website.

Viacom18 secured digital rights for IPL for the five-year period from 2023-27 in the media rights auction held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year. The company paid Rs 23,578 crore to get hold of the digital rights from Disney+ Hotstar who held both telecasted and streamed the IPL digitally in the previous media rights cycle.

JioCinema’s free streaming of the IPL gained incredible traction amongst the audience straightaway. Over 3.2 crore people tuned into the platform to watch the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). JioCinema clocked over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the season as well.

IPL reached twice the number of viewers on connected TV as compared to HD TV and viewers spent an average of an hour per game on the platform. Disney+ Hotstar seems to be taking a leaf out of that playbook now but it remains to be seen whether the free streaming of the aforementioned mega tournaments will reap the required dividends for them going forward.