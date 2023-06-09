Disney+ Hotstar: ICC World Cup 2023 & Asia Cup will be streamed free for mobile app users

ICC World Cup 2023 & Asia Cup: “Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us to grow the overall eco-system," said Disney+ Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan.

The Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year will be free to view for all mobile users on the Disney+ Hotstar application as per the latest announcement by the company.

“Disney+Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region,” Disney+ Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan told Exchange4Media.

He added, “Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us to grow the overall eco-system.”