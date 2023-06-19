Disappointed at not being made captain, Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium national team camp

Belgian media reported on Monday that Courtois, who played in Belgium's 1-1 draw against Austria on Saturday, was disappointed with coach Domenico Tedesco's handling of the captaincy. In the absence of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who missed the match against Austria after picking up an injury in the Champions League final, Tedesco had given the captaincy duties to striker Romelu Lukaku, who responded by scoring Belgium's equalizer.

Thibaut Courtois has left Belgium's training camp ahead of a qualifying match for next year's European championships, amid reports in local media that the Real Madrid goalkeeper was frustrated not to be handed the captain's armband in the previous game. The Royal Belgian Football Federation confirmed to the Associated Press (AP) that Courtois had left the camp without giving away any reason behind his departure.

Belgian media reported on Monday that Courtois, who played in Belgium's 1-1 draw against Austria on Saturday, was disappointed with coach Domenico Tedesco's handling of the captaincy.

In the absence of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who missed the match against Austria after picking up an injury in the Champions League final, Tedesco had given the captaincy duties to striker Romelu Lukaku, who responded by scoring Belgium's equalizer.

The Het Nieuwsblad newspaper reported that Courtois, who has played 102 matches for the Red Devils, was vexed by the decision and did not show up when players gathered back at the team's hotel to prepare for the Estonia game.Tedesco had announced Saturday that it would be Courtois' turn to wear the armband against Estonia. Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels is now expected to replace Courtois in goal.

Austria has a three-point lead over Belgium, which has one match in hand in Group F. The Belgians have played twice and won a solitary game so far. They will face Estonia at the A. Le Coq Arena on Tuesday and will be keen to secure a victory and further solidify their qualification prospects.

The 'Golden Generation' of Belgian football has flattered to deceive more often than not. They crashed out of the group stages in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and hence an impressive performance in the next year's Euros is essential before a majority of their star players say goodbye to their respective international careers.

