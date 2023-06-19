CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsDisappointed at not being made captain, Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium national team camp

Disappointed at not being made captain, Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium national team camp

Disappointed at not being made captain, Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium national team camp
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 5:08:48 PM IST (Published)

Belgian media reported on Monday that Courtois, who played in Belgium's 1-1 draw against Austria on Saturday, was disappointed with coach Domenico Tedesco's handling of the captaincy. In the absence of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who missed the match against Austria after picking up an injury in the Champions League final, Tedesco had given the captaincy duties to striker Romelu Lukaku, who responded by scoring Belgium's equalizer.

Thibaut Courtois has left Belgium's training camp ahead of a qualifying match for next year's European championships, amid reports in local media that the Real Madrid goalkeeper was frustrated not to be handed the captain's armband in the previous game. The Royal Belgian Football Federation confirmed to the Associated Press  (AP) that Courtois had left the camp without giving away any reason behind his departure.

Belgian media reported on Monday that Courtois, who played in Belgium's 1-1 draw against Austria on Saturday, was disappointed with coach Domenico Tedesco's handling of the captaincy.
Also Read:
German coach Hansi Flick rides on federation support despite disappointing results for national team
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X