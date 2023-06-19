Disappointed at not being made captain, Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium national team camp

Belgian media reported on Monday that Courtois, who played in Belgium's 1-1 draw against Austria on Saturday, was disappointed with coach Domenico Tedesco's handling of the captaincy. In the absence of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who missed the match against Austria after picking up an injury in the Champions League final, Tedesco had given the captaincy duties to striker Romelu Lukaku, who responded by scoring Belgium's equalizer.

Thibaut Courtois has left Belgium's training camp ahead of a qualifying match for next year's European championships, amid reports in local media that the Real Madrid goalkeeper was frustrated not to be handed the captain's armband in the previous game. The Royal Belgian Football Federation confirmed to the Associated Press (AP) that Courtois had left the camp without giving away any reason behind his departure.

