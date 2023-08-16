Dipa Karmakar calls out SAI after getting dropped from gymnastics squad for the Asian Games

A little over a month, the Tripura gymnast, had topped the selection trials held on July 11 and 12 in Bhubaneswar, for the Hangzhou Asian Games still she was out of the tournament.
On this #IndependenceDay, I am using my freedom of speech to discuss recent events that have proven to be very demotivating and discouraging.The #AsianGames2023, an event I have eagerly anticipated for the past two years, looks further than it is. (1/N)— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 15, 2023
To my surprise, despite topping the national trials and meeting the @IndiaSports selection criteria, it appears that I will be deprived of the opportunity to participate in the @19thAGofficial. (2/N)— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 15, 2023
The hard work and sacrifice that goes into preparing for major games is rarely appreciated and instead met with uncertainty and deafening silence from @Media_SAI and @IndiaSports. All I ask is for the selection criteria to be applied fairly and consistently across all sports..4/N— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 15, 2023
