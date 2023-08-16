Dipa Karmakar calls out SAI after getting dropped from gymnastics squad for the Asian Games

A little over a month, the Tripura gymnast, had topped the selection trials held on July 11 and 12 in Bhubaneswar, for the Hangzhou Asian Games still she was out of the tournament.

A little over a month, the Tripura gymnast, had topped the selection trials held on July 11 and 12 in Bhubaneswar, for the Hangzhou Asian Games still she was out of the tournament. The 30-year-old in a series of tweets called out the recent developments. “The worst part is, there are no answers. No clarity whatsoever,” she said.

On this #IndependenceDay, I am using my freedom of speech to discuss recent events that have proven to be very demotivating and discouraging.The #AsianGames2023, an event I have eagerly anticipated for the past two years, looks further than it is. (1/N) — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 15, 2023 To my surprise, despite topping the national trials and meeting the @IndiaSports selection criteria, it appears that I will be deprived of the opportunity to participate in the @19thAGofficial. (2/N) — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 15, 2023

“I was really looking forward to the Asian Games. The period of (doping) ban was a dark chapter in my life and I was looking to move on with the Asiad, but these developments have left me distraught and thoroughly confused,” said Karmakar when contacted by Hindustan Times.

The hard work and sacrifice that goes into preparing for major games is rarely appreciated and instead met with uncertainty and deafening silence from @Media_SAI and @IndiaSports. All I ask is for the selection criteria to be applied fairly and consistently across all sports..4/N — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 15, 2023

“And request that the correct information be conveyed to us so that we don’t live in uncertainty. In the meanwhile, I owe it to my country to continue my training and I am hopeful that I will be joining @WeAreTeamIndia in Hangzhou next month. Jai hind!” Karmakar wrote.