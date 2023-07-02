Dinesh Karthik pitches for Ravichandran Ashwin as the Team India captain at the Asian Games

"Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest players to have ever played in terms of his quality of bowling and the number of wickets he has picked. I genuinely feel that if India are sending a B team, with the main team preparing for the World Cup, they should make him the captain if he is not part of the ODI setup," Dinesh Karthik was quoted as saying in a recent event.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has advocated for veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to be made the captain of the national team that will travel to China to participate in the Asian Games 2023 in September-October this year.

Recently, reports have emerged that seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan will be designated to lead a second-string Indian team in the quadrennial competition. The dates of the Asian Games clash with that of the commencement of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 which kicks off on October 5 in India.

However, Karthik, who has shared the dressing room with both Ashwin and Dhawan, argued that the spinner makes for a better captaincy pick considering that the 36-year-old is not a part of the ODI setup anymore.

"Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest players to have ever played in terms of his quality of bowling and the number of wickets he has picked. I genuinely feel that if India are sending a B team, with the main team preparing for the World Cup, they should make him the captain if he is not part of the ODI setup," Karthik was quoted as saying in a recent event.

He added, " I genuinely feel he deserves it and has earned the right of being the captain of the team. I wish they name Ashwin as captain for at least Asian Games. That will be a feather in his hat."

Cricket will be held in the T20 format in the Asian Games. Ashwin has picked 72 wickets in 65 T20Is for India. He boasts of an economy rate of 6.90 at the international stage in the shortest format and he last represented India in T20Is during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia late last year.