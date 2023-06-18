CNBC TV18
Did Moeen Ali spray a 'drying agent' on his bowling hand on Day 2 of Ashes 2023?

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 18, 2023 4:34:41 PM IST (Published)

Ali admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. In reaching his decision to sanction the player, the Match Referee was satisfied that Ali had used the spray only to dry his hands.

England player Moeen Ali has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for "spaying a drying agent" on his bowling hand on day two of the opening Ashes Test against Australia.

"Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," said the ICC in a statement.
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Ali's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
