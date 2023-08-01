Did England reject the post Ashes customary drinks with the Australian team? Ben Stokes clarifies

“To clarify…Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time events. We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room,” Stokes tweeted.

After an entertaining end to Ashes 2023, there was a lot of chatter on social media about the English team rejecting the post-series customary drinks with the Baggy Greens.

“We don’t really care, we’ve got the urn, but after a hard-fought series, it is pretty pathetic. Talk about the spirit of cricket,” Foxsports.com.au quoted a source close to the Australian team about the situation.

However, English skipper Ben Stokes cleared the air over the same a few hours after the game. Seasoned England stars like Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali have called it a day in the longest format after this series.

Hence, there were multiple events being held in the English dressing room after the game which resulted in a delay for the drinks with the Baggy Greens. Stokes assured that the two teams had agreed to meet at a night club after the series.

“To clarify…Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time events. We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room,” Stokes tweeted.

Earlier in the series, England head coach Brendon McCullum had claimed that the Three Lions would not be having a beer with their arch-rivals anytime soon after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the Lord’s Test.

Fitting farewell for Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad secured a convincing victory in the final Test of Ashes 2023 for England as the home team beat Australia by 49 runs at The Oval on Monday. Chasing 384, the Baggy Greens got off to a stellar start as openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja put up a 140-run partnership for the opening wicket. It was Broad who finished off the tourists, removing Todd Murphy and Alex Carey to take his career tally of wickets to 604 — fourth on the all-time list. The 37-year-old pacer announced Saturday he would be retiring after this test and he got a perfect ending.