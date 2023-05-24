English
Did CSK stall the Qualifier 1 for a few minutes to make Matheesha Pathirana bowl the 16th over?

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 9:19:09 AM IST (Updated)

Chennai Super Kings registered a convincing 15-run win over Gujarat Titans at Chepauk on Monday but an incident in the death overs of the GT chase has raised some eyebrows. Play was stalled for more than a few minutes in bizarre fashion when MS Dhoni walked up to the square-leg umpire for what turned out to be a long chat.

It looked like a conversation about Matheesha Pathirana who was off the field before that over and wasn’t eligible to bowl until he’s been on the field for that duration. It was the 16th over of the chase and with GT requiring 71 off the last five, Dhoni wanted his death specialist, who had just bowled one over before this, to bowl that over in order to complete his quota. If Pathirana hadn’t bowled that over, Dhoni would have been forced to use a sixth bowler which could have proven costly during that crucial juncture of the game.


CSK skipper Dhoni took the risk of one-fielder penalty for slow-over rate and smartly ate up time to make Pathirana eligible for that over. During the confusion, chaos and chatter, umpires stood and instead of asking for play to resume, they were happy to play mere spectators.

