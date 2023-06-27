Dhoni ate 'khichadi' in Team Masseur's room during 2011 WC, recalls Virendra Sehwag at the launch event of the ICC World Cup 2023

During the ICC World Cup schedule launch, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag said that all through the 2011 ODI World Cup, team captain MS Dhoni ate khichdi in Mane Kaka's room who was Team's masseur.
Superstition and cricket go hand in hand, where it is followed by the fans or the players. During the ICC World Cup schedule launch, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag said that all through the 2011 ODI World Cup, team captain MS Dhoni ate khichdi in Mane Kaka's room who was Team's masseur.
While talking at the launch event, host Gaurav Kapur asked which world cup season has been his most memorable, to which he said 2003 and 2011 will always hold a special place in his heart.
"During the 2011 world cup wherever we traveled, people told us we need to win, but until then none of the host nations had won the tournament. So, everyone, had their own superstition going. Dhoni would eat Khichdi in Mane Kaka's room, he would say 'It's not helping me get runs but at least we are winning'", he said during the media interaction.
Meanwhile, ICC announced the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will be held in India from October 5 - November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19 whereas the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will stage the two semi-finals on November 15 and November 16 respectively.
(Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
First Published: Jun 27, 2023 2:15 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer
Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season
Feb 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies
Feb 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read