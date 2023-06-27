Dhoni ate 'khichadi' in Team Masseur's room during 2011 WC, recalls Virendra Sehwag at the launch event of the ICC World Cup 2023

During the ICC World Cup schedule launch, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag said that all through the 2011 ODI World Cup, team captain MS Dhoni ate khichdi in Mane Kaka's room who was Team's masseur.

Superstition and cricket go hand in hand, where it is followed by the fans or the players. During the ICC World Cup schedule launch, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag said that all through the 2011 ODI World Cup, team captain MS Dhoni ate khichdi in Mane Kaka's room who was Team's masseur.

While talking at the launch event, host Gaurav Kapur asked which world cup season has been his most memorable, to which he said 2003 and 2011 will always hold a special place in his heart.