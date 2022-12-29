Despite fractious relationship with Cricket Australia, David Warner remains committed to play 2023 World Cup in India

Asked if the second Test against South Africa, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs, will be his final Boxing Day Test, the southpaw said, "I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup."

Despite his recent 'leadership ban' saga with Cricket Australia, the governing body of the sport in Australia, David Warner has said that he is fully "committed" to playing a key role in next year's ODI World Cup which will be played in India.

Earlier this month, Warner was forced to withdraw his bid to overturn a lifetime captaincy sanction that was imposed on him following the infamous ball-tampering scandal of 2018 in Cape Town. His decision to withdraw the appeal came after Cricket Australia outsourced the process to an independent review panel who wanted to conduct a public trail.

Warner said he was concerned about the well-being of his family as they didn't wish to relive the traumatic memories in full media glare.

However, Warner has quickly focused his attention back to matters on the field and saw a glorious return to form in red-ball cricket with a scintillating double-century in his 100th Test coming in front of a packed MCG.

The 36-year-old, who was undergoing prolonged lean patch in Test cricket, silenced his detractors in the recently concluded Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Asked if the second Test against South Africa, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs, will be his final Boxing Day Test, the southpaw said, "I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup."

"I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they (the team management) do tap me on the back and say it's time, I'm ready (to quit)," said Warner, who was adjudged 'Player of the match.' On Tuesday, Warner, one the finest all-format players, became the 10th man in Test cricket's history to score a century in his 100th match, and the second to score a double ton.

"The knock will be right up there for me. I always knew I have it in me to perform on the big stage," Warner said.

Australia put up a dominating performance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. We saw some crazy stuff from (Cameron) Green and (Mitchell) Starc, also a fantastic hundred by (Alex) Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be," Warner said.

(With Inputs from PTI)