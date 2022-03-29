Dept of Sports requests Finance Ministry to fix GST rates for sports goods at 5%

The Department of Sports has urged the Ministry of Finance to impose a uniform GST of 5 percent on all sports goods to encourage manufacturing of sports goods in India, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik said the GST rates are fixed based on the recommendations of the GST Council and most of the sports equipment are taxed at a GST rate of 12 percent.

He said only a few sports equipment such as for general physical exercise and padding pools attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) at 18 percent. "Further, this ministry has been receiving representations from sports goods manufacturers seeking exemption in rate of duty for sports goods under GST regime.

Also Read

The Department of Sports has requested the Ministry of Finance to make a uniform GST slab, i.e. 5 percent, on all sports goods to encourage manufacturing of sports goods in India," he said during Question Hour.

Pramanik was replying to a question on whether GST on sports equipment is very high and if so, the steps being taken to reduce it under the Fit India initiative.