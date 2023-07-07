Brij Bhushan Singh to appear before Delhi court on July 18 in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

The court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police and observed that there was enough evidence to proceed against Brij Bhushan Singh in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case.

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday was summoned by a Delhi court to appear on July 18 in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case. Singh acknowledged the summon, adding that he will appear in court as asked and not ask for any exemption.

"I will appear before the court on July 18," Singh told ANI, "I do not want any exemption from appearing before court."

A Delhi court on Friday summoned outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his suspended assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case of India's wrestlers. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet in the case and listed the matter for July 18.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed the Bharatiya Janata Party MP to appear before the court on July 18 adding that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him as the accused.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

In a related case of the alleged sexual harassment of a minor, a Delhi court asked the complainant to file a response by August 1 on the cancellation report filed by Delhi Police. The police had recommended the cancellation of the POCSO case against Singh due to a lack of "corroborative evidence."

With agency inputs.