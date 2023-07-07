Brij Bhushan Singh to appear before Delhi court on July 18 in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

The court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police and observed that there was enough evidence to proceed against Brij Bhushan Singh in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case.

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday was summoned by a Delhi court to appear on July 18 in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case. Singh acknowledged the summon, adding that he will appear in court as asked and not ask for any exemption.

"I will appear before the court on July 18," Singh told ANI, "I do not want any exemption from appearing before court."

A Delhi court on Friday summoned outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his suspended assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case of India's wrestlers. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet in the case and listed the matter for July 18.