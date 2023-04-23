Delhi Commission for Women issues notice to Delhi Police for delay in registering FIR in sexual harassment case of women wrestlers

Responding to the notice, Delhi Police has claimed that they have received seven complaints so far and an inquiry is being done into all of them. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, the police added.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register an FIR in the case of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Singh by women wrestlers. Indian wrestlers have once again taken to the streets in Delhi to protest against the chief's crime, the news of which broke in January.

The notice was issued on Sunday and signed by DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

According to the complaint received by the DCW, a written complaint was submitted to the Connaught Place Police Station on April 21. However, no action was taken by the Station House Officer (SHO).

When the complainant enquired about the status of the complaint on April 22, she was informed that no FIR had been filed, and action would be taken on the complaint after Monday.

Responding to the notice, Delhi Police has claimed that they have received seven complaints so far and an inquiry is being done into all of them. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, the police added.

The DCW has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered on the complaint, reasons for the delay in registration of FIR, details of the action taken against the concerned officer responsible for the delay, details of the accused persons arrested in the matter, names and details of the persons who allegedly shared the information regarding the matter with officials from the Department of Sports, and detailed action taken report in the matter.

The DCW has also requested details of security provided to the complainants , as some of them and their family members have reportedly started receiving phone calls enquiring about their identities from an IPS officer posted in the Department of Sports, MYAS.

This is a serious matter that concerns the safety and security of women wrestlers, the DCW said, asking the Delhi Police to provide the sought information by 4 pm on April 25.

WFI President Brijbhushan Singh was in the news in January 2023 for sexual harassment claims made against him. Indian wrestlers took to the streets of Delhi to protest and demand the disbanding of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Wrestlers are once again protesting in Delhi against Singh, demanding a response from the Ministry of Sports.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat told reporters that they are protesting again because it's been three months since the news broke and the women wrestlers are yet to get justice.

"We demand justice. FIR has not been registered yet. We are grateful that DCW is supporting us," Phoghat said.

They also allege that a POSCO case might be levied upon Singh as a minor is among the seven girls that have complained against him.