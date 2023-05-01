Delhi Capitals management miffed at coaching staff, scouting network for poor work during IPL auction: Report

The Delhi Capitals (DC) might be staring at a major overhaul in the coming season courtesy their disappointment at the coaching staff and the scouting network for poor talent acquisition in the last couple of years.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) management is unsatisfied with the scouting team’s work over the last two years that they believe has led to poor preparation in the auctions, Times of India (TOI) reports. Some years back, DC had invested heavily on promising talents like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw.

The strategy reaped rich dividends as they complemented these youngsters with equally proficient senior pros to mount a serious title challenge in 2020 and 2021. However, the current lot of youngsters have not exactly blossomed the way the franchise would have liked them to. That was evident in their chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday evening.

The duo of Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh struck half-centuries to steer DC to 112/1 in the 12th over. However, the middle-order comprising Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Sarfaraz Khan and Ripal Patel failed to get the job done eventually.

“There are people who have very little experience of high-quality cricket and they have been tasked with scouting talent. The management is very miffed with the absence of lead coaches at the auction table too,” a source from the franchise was quoted in a report by the aforementioned publication.

“It’s true that the mega auction disrupted the core of the team. But there should have been a ploy to somehow buy back most of the star players. The scouting is majorly based only on analysis on computers,” the source added.