Delhi Capitals management miffed at coaching staff, scouting network for poor work during IPL auction: Report

The Delhi Capitals (DC) might be staring at a major overhaul in the coming season courtesy their disappointment at the coaching staff and the scouting network for poor talent acquisition in the last couple of years.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) management is unsatisfied with the scouting team’s work over the last two years that they believe has led to poor preparation in the auctions, Times of India (TOI) reports. Some years back, DC had invested heavily on promising talents like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw.

The strategy reaped rich dividends as they complemented these youngsters with equally proficient senior pros to mount a serious title challenge in 2020 and 2021. However, the current lot of youngsters have not exactly blossomed the way the franchise would have liked them to. That was evident in their chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday evening.
X