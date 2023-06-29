Delhi Capitals bid farewell to Ajit Agarkar, who is set to be India's next chief selector

Agarkar played 26 Tests and 191 ODIs for India. He led Mumbai in the domestic circuit and had a very distinguished international career. With 288 scalps, he has taken the third-most wickets for India in ODI cricket. The 45-year-old had also applied for the chief selector’s post once back in January 2020. He was last seen as a member of the coaching staff of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to appoint former pacer Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector of the men’s team. “The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high profile team management in case there are differences,” a BCCI official was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The position has been vacant ever since Chetan Sharma was asked to step down from the role in February this year. June 30 is the last date for the submission of applications and the CAC will be holding interviews on July 1. The CAC is made up of former India internationals Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranje and Sulakshna Naik.

Who is Ajit Agarkar?

Agarkar played 26 Tests and 191 ODIs for India. He led Mumbai in the domestic circuit and had a very distinguished international career. With 288 scalps, he has taken the third-most wickets for India in ODI cricket.

The 45-year-old had also applied for the chief selector’s post once back in January 2020. He was last seen as a member of the coaching staff of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise officially bid him adieu through their Twitter handle on Thursday.

New head coach for women's team

In other news, the duo of Amol Mazumdar and Tushar Arothe are in contention to bag the post of the head coach of the Indian women’s team. He has held the role once previously whereas Mazumdar coached Mumbai in domestic cricket in the last couple of years.

The Indian women’s team has not had a head coach since Ramesh Powar was shown the exit door in December 2022. Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the batting coach, doubled up as the head coach in the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February 2022. The team’s next assignment is in Bangladesh in July and the squad will have a new head coach in place by then.